We Analyzed the Future Direction of BiomX Inc. (PHGE), Here is What We Found

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) went up by 19.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 40.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX :PHGE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHGE is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BiomX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $4.94 above the current price. PHGE currently public float of 24.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHGE was 370.30K shares.

PHGE’s Market Performance

PHGE stocks went up by 40.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.40% for BiomX Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.27% for PHGE stocks with a simple moving average of -54.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 25.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares surge +94.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +40.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2098. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 66.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Ugwumba Chidozie, who sale 1,501 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Nov 04. After this action, Ugwumba Chidozie now owns 2,997,025 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $567 using the latest closing price.

Ugwumba Chidozie, the Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of BiomX Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ugwumba Chidozie is holding 2,998,526 shares at $732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -51.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.