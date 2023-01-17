We Analyzed the Future Direction of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), Here is What We Found

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) went up by 15.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s stock price has collected 24.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BNTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNTC is at 1.17.

BNTC currently public float of 25.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTC was 600.56K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

BNTC stocks went up by 24.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.49% and a quarterly performance of -14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.71% for Benitec Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.78% for BNTC stocks with a simple moving average of -69.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BNTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

BNTC Trading at 31.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares surge +48.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC rose by +24.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1758. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 36.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Equity return is now at value -203.70, with -151.60 for asset returns.