Wall Street Pummels Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) After Recent Earnings Report

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) went down by -69.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.24. The company’s stock price has collected 30.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :VIVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIVE is at 0.41.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $4.4 above the current price. VIVE currently public float of 10.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIVE was 85.73K shares.

VIVE’s Market Performance

VIVE stocks went up by 30.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 124.86% and a quarterly performance of 46.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.77% for Viveve Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.78% for VIVE stocks with a simple moving average of -62.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIVE stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIVE in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $10.75 based on the research report published on January 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIVE reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for VIVE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2019.

VIVE Trading at -45.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.93%, as shares sank -40.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVE fell by -60.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5426. In addition, Viveve Medical Inc. saw 102.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.40 for the present operating margin

-7.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viveve Medical Inc. stands at -342.78. Equity return is now at value -355.20, with -151.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.