Wall Street Pummels ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) After Recent Earnings Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.04. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ :PRQR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.27, which is -$0.22 below the current price. PRQR currently public float of 62.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRQR was 2.74M shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 99.42% and a quarterly performance of 292.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.12% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.26% for PRQR stocks with a simple moving average of 225.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $1.70, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PRQR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

PRQR Trading at 87.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +110.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +261.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4300.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at -4551.03. Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.94.