Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) went up by 21.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :GROM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $43.4 above the current price. GROM currently public float of 1.95M and currently shorts hold a 20.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROM was 702.05K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of -84.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.57% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.68% for GROM stocks with a simple moving average of -87.36% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at -58.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.78%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4376. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.05 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -161.22. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.