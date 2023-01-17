Wall Street Pummels Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) After Recent Earnings Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/13/23 that Exxon’s own scientists flagged accurate climate risks even as company execs cast doubt, new study finds

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE :XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XOM is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $122.02, which is $7.82 above the current price. XOM currently public float of 4.11B and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOM was 17.86M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.50% and a quarterly performance of 11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for Exxon Mobil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for XOM stocks with a simple moving average of 17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $140 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

XOM Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.60. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Fox Leonard M., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $104.68 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fox Leonard M. now owns 188,497 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $1,256,194 using the latest closing price.

Talley Darrin L, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Talley Darrin L is holding 34,272 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.91 for the present operating margin

+24.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +8.21. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.