Wall Street Pummels Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) After Recent Earnings Report

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $243.99. The company’s stock price has collected 111.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

Is It Worth Investing in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ :AMV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $9.09 above the current price. AMV currently public float of 8.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMV was 940.66K shares.

AMV’s Market Performance

AMV stocks went up by 111.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.26% and a quarterly performance of -69.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 102.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.65% for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.66% for AMV stocks with a simple moving average of -53.21% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -23.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 102.67%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV rose by +111.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw 81.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.