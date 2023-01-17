The Chart for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ :TCBP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.09, which is $245.52 above the current price. TCBP currently public float of 0.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBP was 78.70K shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP stocks went up by 16.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.19% and a quarterly performance of -61.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.35% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.18% for TCBP stocks with a simple moving average of -81.13% for the last 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.38%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw 16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-316.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -686.12. Equity return is now at value 123.10, with -117.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.