Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/29/22 that Buy Taiwan Semi Stock Into a Weak Chip Market, Says J.P. Morgan

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.64, which is $9.22 above the current price. TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 15.25M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went up by 11.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.81% and a quarterly performance of 30.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.34% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.61. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+49.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +37.58. The total capital return value is set at 25.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.21. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.85. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.