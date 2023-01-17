Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) went up by 18.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.21. The company’s stock price has collected 15.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :THRX) Right Now?

THRX currently public float of 38.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THRX was 139.67K shares.

THRX’s Market Performance

THRX stocks went up by 15.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.55% and a quarterly performance of 62.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.85% for THRX stocks with a simple moving average of 34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for THRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THRX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THRX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for THRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to THRX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

THRX Trading at 54.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +63.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX rose by +15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 92.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from HAYDEN DONALD J JR, who purchase 9,900 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Dec 30. After this action, HAYDEN DONALD J JR now owns 10,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $49,489 using the latest closing price.

HAYDEN DONALD J JR, the Director of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 100 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that HAYDEN DONALD J JR is holding 100 shares at $500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 67.38.