Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went up by 27.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.93. The company’s stock price has collected 37.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

ATIP currently public float of 201.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 679.55K shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went up by 37.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.62% and a quarterly performance of -57.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.15% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.35% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -63.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATIP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATIP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATIP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.15 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ATIP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

ATIP Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.98%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP rose by +37.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3067. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw 40.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATIP starting from Tansey Eimile, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, Tansey Eimile now owns 133,652 shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $24,615 using the latest closing price.

Dourney Daniel, the Director of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Dourney Daniel is holding 1,000 shares at $2,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.82 for the present operating margin

+15.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stands at -123.96. Equity return is now at value -117.00, with -27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.