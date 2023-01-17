Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Just Got Our Attention

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.85. The company’s stock price has collected 11.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/22 that Novavax Stock Is Rebounding After Covid-19 Vaccines Launch in U.K.

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Novavax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $43.04 above the current price. NVAX currently public float of 84.59M and currently shorts hold a 35.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 6.50M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went up by 11.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.59% and a quarterly performance of -42.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.72% for Novavax Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.31% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of -66.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $37 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $207. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

NVAX Trading at -22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw 19.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from YOUNG JAMES F, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $73.58 back on Mar 31. After this action, YOUNG JAMES F now owns 62,590 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $919,765 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147.13 for the present operating margin

+98.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -152.12. Equity return is now at value 416.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.