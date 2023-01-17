Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) went down by -5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $556.27. The company’s stock price has collected -11.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Jeff Bezos’s Space Company Bids Again for NASA Moon Lander

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE :NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $566.40, which is $99.52 above the current price. NOC currently public float of 153.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOC was 923.84K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stocks went down by -11.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.21% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.24% for NOC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $375 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $544. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOC, setting the target price at $490 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

NOC Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $522.24. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Jones Thomas H, who sale 167 shares at the price of $526.00 back on Nov 04. After this action, Jones Thomas H now owns 3,151 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $87,842 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 1,065 shares at $518.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 13,428 shares at $551,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +19.64. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.