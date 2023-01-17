Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC) went up by 45.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 155.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ :MOXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOXC is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Moxian (BVI) Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50. MOXC currently public float of 13.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOXC was 34.74K shares.

MOXC’s Market Performance

MOXC stocks went up by 155.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.10% and a quarterly performance of 71.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.22% for Moxian (BVI) Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 139.54% for MOXC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.04% for the last 200 days.

MOXC Trading at 93.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.57%, as shares surge +98.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOXC rose by +155.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6679. In addition, Moxian (BVI) Inc saw 234.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1306.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Moxian (BVI) Inc stands at -1249.19. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.61.