Is Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) a Keeper?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went down by -5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s stock price has collected -14.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Warner Music Says Streaming Is Resilient. The Stock Is Soaring After Revenue Beat.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ :WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.82 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $36.71, which is $4.98 above the current price. WMG currently public float of 114.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMG was 1.48M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG stocks went down by -14.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly performance of 37.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Warner Music Group Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.68% for WMG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $35 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WMG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

WMG Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $34.03 back on Nov 30. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 399,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $510,450 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 414,341 shares at $646,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Equity return is now at value 353.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.