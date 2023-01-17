Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TME is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.61, which is -$1.91 below the current price. TME currently public float of 837.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TME was 12.83M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.81% and a quarterly performance of 128.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.41% for TME stocks with a simple moving average of 79.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TME reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TME, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

TME Trading at 31.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw 8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.