Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went up by 21.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.16. The company’s stock price has collected 37.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

GFAI currently public float of 10.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 806.30K shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stocks went up by 37.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.50% and a quarterly performance of -3.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.82% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.14% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -45.67% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 25.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.03%, as shares surge +25.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +37.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1567. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 73.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.