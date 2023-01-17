Is CureVac N.V. (CVAC) a Keeper?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) went down by -4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.78. The company’s stock price has collected 23.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ :CVAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CureVac N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.55, which is $6.19 above the current price. CVAC currently public float of 88.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVAC was 724.66K shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC stocks went up by 23.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.73% and a quarterly performance of 33.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for CureVac N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.98% for CVAC stocks with a simple moving average of -13.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CVAC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at 35.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +42.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +23.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 69.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1022.41 for the present operating margin

-144.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -399.76. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.