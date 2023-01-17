Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.25. The company’s stock price has collected 11.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that AMD CEO Lisa Su Says the Future Will Be AI-Powered

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 43 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.69, which is $20.01 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.61B and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 69.89M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 11.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of 20.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.22% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $90 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

AMD Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.71. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 16,153 shares at the price of $70.95 back on Dec 14. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 113,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,146,055 using the latest closing price.

Bergman Rick, the EVP, Computing & Graphics of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $75.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Bergman Rick is holding 158,232 shares at $225,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.