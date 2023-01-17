Here’s Our Rant About Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) went up by 16.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected 54.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYGR is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is -$1.38 below the current price. VYGR currently public float of 32.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYGR was 221.31K shares.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR stocks went up by 54.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.48% and a quarterly performance of 74.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 274.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.02% for VYGR stocks with a simple moving average of 70.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYGR reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for VYGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to VYGR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

VYGR Trading at 82.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.66%, as shares surge +84.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +54.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw 76.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Jan 11. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 3,851,507 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $934,615 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 336,400 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 3,961,507 shares at $2,709,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -190.29. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.