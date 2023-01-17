Here’s Our Rant About Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) went up by 26.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 191.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ :BWEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWEN is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Broadwind Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.4 above the current price. BWEN currently public float of 18.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWEN was 1.22M shares.

BWEN’s Market Performance

BWEN stocks went up by 191.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 212.85% and a quarterly performance of 156.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 212.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Broadwind Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 165.72% for BWEN stocks with a simple moving average of 166.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to BWEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

BWEN Trading at 200.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.88%, as shares surge +194.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +212.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +191.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw 212.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Blashford Eric B., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Nov 11. After this action, Blashford Eric B. now owns 362,408 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $8,450 using the latest closing price.

Schueller Daniel E., the Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab. of Broadwind Inc., purchase 4,800 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Schueller Daniel E. is holding 114,504 shares at $8,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.65 for the present operating margin

+3.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at +1.96. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.