Here’s How Your Trade ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Aggressively Right Now

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) went up by 37.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected 114.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ZVSA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ZVSA currently public float of 8.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVSA was 65.95K shares.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZVSA stocks went up by 114.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.87% and a quarterly performance of -65.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.33% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.96% for ZVSA stocks with a simple moving average of -60.28% for the last 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -51.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.92%, as shares sank -23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +114.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw 120.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.