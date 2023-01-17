Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)?

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s stock price has collected 40.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RIOT currently public float of 153.76M and currently shorts hold a 19.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 11.43M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went up by 40.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.91% and a quarterly performance of -5.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.42% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to RIOT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

RIOT Trading at 33.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.77%, as shares surge +45.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +40.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 77.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Jackman William Richard, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Jackman William Richard now owns 1,018,389 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Harris Chad Everett, the EVP, CCO of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 75,565 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Harris Chad Everett is holding 984,942 shares at $313,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.16 for the present operating margin

+49.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -3.72. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.