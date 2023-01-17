Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/22 that Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE :KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMI is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.89, which is $1.04 above the current price. KMI currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMI was 15.63M shares.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of 6.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.80% for KMI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KMI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

KMI Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Schlosser John W, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $18.18 back on Dec 27. After this action, Schlosser John W now owns 21,219 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $27,268 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 22,719 shares at $28,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+36.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +10.10. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.