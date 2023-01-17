Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arrival (ARVL)?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) went up by 17.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected 217.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ :ARVL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Arrival declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.37. ARVL currently public float of 220.24M and currently shorts hold a 23.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARVL was 11.08M shares.

ARVL’s Market Performance

ARVL stocks went up by 217.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 157.97% and a quarterly performance of -14.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 44.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.66% for Arrival. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 191.02% for ARVL stocks with a simple moving average of -51.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARVL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ARVL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

ARVL Trading at 92.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.71%, as shares surge +145.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +217.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2368. In addition, Arrival saw 297.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.