Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) went up by 165.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price has collected 35.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ :CYAD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Celyad Oncology SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.12. CYAD currently public float of 22.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYAD was 8.99K shares.

CYAD’s Market Performance

CYAD stocks went up by 35.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.93% and a quarterly performance of -33.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.66% for Celyad Oncology SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 205.42% for CYAD stocks with a simple moving average of 32.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYAD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CYAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYAD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $48 based on the research report published on July 05th of the previous year 2019.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYAD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CYAD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2018.

CYAD Trading at 139.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +114.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYAD rose by +215.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7532. In addition, Celyad Oncology SA saw 62.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYAD

The total capital return value is set at -76.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.21.

Based on Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD), the company’s capital structure generated 71.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.63. Total debt to assets is 24.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.