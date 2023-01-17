Buy or Sell Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) went up by 32.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s stock price has collected 33.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SHPH currently public float of 5.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPH was 1.42M shares.

SHPH’s Market Performance

SHPH stocks went up by 33.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.02% and a quarterly performance of -27.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.19% for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.86% for SHPH stocks with a simple moving average of -64.65% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -20.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH rose by +33.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Richards Steven M, who sale 995 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Richards Steven M now owns 1,707 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $1,597 using the latest closing price.

Brown Milton, the Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., sale 995 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Brown Milton is holding 1,072,531 shares at $1,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.