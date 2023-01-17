Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) went up by 23.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected 50.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAH) Right Now?

AVAH currently public float of 174.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAH was 494.01K shares.

AVAH’s Market Performance

AVAH stocks went up by 50.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.58% and a quarterly performance of 1.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.15% for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.65% for AVAH stocks with a simple moving average of -36.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVAH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AVAH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for AVAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AVAH, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

AVAH Trading at 44.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.44%, as shares surge +41.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +50.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8371. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw 60.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Afshar David, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, Afshar David now owns 288,240 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $20,140 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Patrick A., the Chief Compliance Officer of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Cunningham Patrick A. is holding 122,195 shares at $9,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+32.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -6.97. Equity return is now at value -126.70, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.