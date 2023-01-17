A Lesson to Learn: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.82. The company’s stock price has collected 8.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Palantir’s SPAC Bets Backfire, Hitting Company’s Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.65, which is $2.05 above the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 33.05M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stocks went up by 8.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.20% and a quarterly performance of -13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of -20.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7.50 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to PLTR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

PLTR Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $6.38 back on Jan 03. After this action, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman now owns 213,830 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $44,663 using the latest closing price.

Karp Alexander C., the of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 809,398 shares at $7.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Karp Alexander C. is holding 6,432,258 shares at $5,774,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.66 for the present operating margin

+77.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -33.75. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.