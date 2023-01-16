Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.23. The company’s stock price has collected 11.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Wix Stock Surges as Starboard Amasses Stake. Analysts Like It.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :WIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIX is at 1.14.

The average price from analysts is $98.93, which is $15.83 above the current price. WIX currently public float of 55.36M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIX was 801.05K shares.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX stocks went up by 11.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of 14.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Wix.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.80% for WIX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $100 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WIX, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

WIX Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.72. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.64 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -9.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.