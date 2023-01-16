Why Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE :RFP) Right Now?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFP is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Resolute Forest Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.80, which is $1.55 above the current price. RFP currently public float of 76.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFP was 490.88K shares.

RFP’s Market Performance

RFP stocks went down by -1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.09% and a quarterly performance of 2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.17% for Resolute Forest Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for RFP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RFP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RFP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RFP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to RFP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

RFP Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFP fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFP starting from Minguez Patrice, who sale 47,594 shares at the price of $21.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, Minguez Patrice now owns 123,114 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc., valued at $1,000,426 using the latest closing price.

TREMBLAY Richard Joseph, the SVP, operations of Resolute Forest Products Inc., sale 9,054 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that TREMBLAY Richard Joseph is holding 178,086 shares at $190,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.87 for the present operating margin

+33.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stands at +8.38. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.