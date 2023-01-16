We Analyzed the Future Direction of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), Here is What We Found

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) went up by 7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ :PRCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.00, which is $16.52 above the current price. PRCT currently public float of 42.98M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRCT was 321.91K shares.

PRCT’s Market Performance

PRCT stocks went down by -7.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.00% and a quarterly performance of -10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.22% for PRCT stocks with a simple moving average of -7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRCT, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at -13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.46. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Shiblaq Hisham, who sale 466 shares at the price of $39.74 back on Jan 04. After this action, Shiblaq Hisham now owns 27,275 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $18,521 using the latest closing price.

Shiblaq Hisham, the EVP, Chief Comm. Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 21,463 shares at $40.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Shiblaq Hisham is holding 27,741 shares at $869,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.12 for the present operating margin

+46.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -173.62. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -23.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.08.