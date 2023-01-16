We Analyzed the Future Direction of New Relic Inc. (NEWR), Here is What We Found

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.96. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that New Relic Stock Tanks After Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.17, which is $7.34 above the current price. NEWR currently public float of 55.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 483.63K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly performance of 8.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for New Relic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.58% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEWR, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NEWR Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.69. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $54.55 back on Jan 06. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 50,477 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $1,363,776 using the latest closing price.

Cirne Lewis, the Executive Chairman of New Relic Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $53.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Cirne Lewis is holding 50,477 shares at $1,609,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+67.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -31.88. Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.