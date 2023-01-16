We Analyzed the Future Direction of Genpact Limited (G), Here is What We Found

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.06. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE :G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for G is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Genpact Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.40, which is $3.46 above the current price. G currently public float of 169.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of G was 904.39K shares.

G’s Market Performance

G stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of 7.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Genpact Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for G stocks with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to G, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

G Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.15. In addition, Genpact Limited saw 3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from White Heather, who sale 5,225 shares at the price of $46.72 back on Jan 11. After this action, White Heather now owns 20,933 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $244,127 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Limited, sale 50,000 shares at $45.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 644,377 shares at $2,284,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +9.19. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.