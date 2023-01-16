Wall Street Pummels Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) After Recent Earnings Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE :PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNW is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $72.83, which is -$3.37 below the current price. PNW currently public float of 112.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNW was 891.04K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.06% and a quarterly performance of 21.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.69% for PNW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $73 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNW reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for PNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

PNW Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.46. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Lockwood Barbara D, who sale 689 shares at the price of $77.88 back on Dec 06. After this action, Lockwood Barbara D now owns 0 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $53,659 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Barbara D, the SVP, Public Policy, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, sale 3,489 shares at $74.25 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Lockwood Barbara D is holding 0 shares at $259,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.47 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +16.27. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.