Wall Street Pummels NCR Corporation (NCR) After Recent Earnings Report

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.59. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that NCR Opts to Split in Two Rather Than Sell Itself. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Corporation (NYSE :NCR) Right Now?

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCR is at 1.66.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NCR currently public float of 132.35M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCR was 1.16M shares.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR stocks went up by 4.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.70% and a quarterly performance of 34.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for NCR Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for NCR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCR reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NCR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

NCR Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.79. In addition, NCR Corporation saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corporation, purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.