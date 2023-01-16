Wall Street Pummels Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) After Recent Earnings Report

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.45. The company’s stock price has collected 10.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1077.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.80, which is $9.55 above the current price. HP currently public float of 101.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.07M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went up by 10.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.65% and a quarterly performance of 18.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Helmerich & Payne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of 11.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

HP Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.98. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $50.02 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 24,470 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $525,240 using the latest closing price.

LINDSAY JOHN W, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that LINDSAY JOHN W is holding 412,778 shares at $630,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.05 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at +0.24. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.