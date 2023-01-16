Wall Street Pummels Graco Inc. (GGG) After Recent Earnings Report

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE :GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGG is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Graco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.14, which is $1.52 above the current price. GGG currently public float of 166.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGG was 821.75K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stocks went up by 2.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.68% and a quarterly performance of 15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Graco Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.40% for GGG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $61 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GGG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

GGG Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.75. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Wordell Angela F, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $70.37 back on Nov 23. After this action, Wordell Angela F now owns 12,372 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $190,006 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeffrey P., the President, Electric Motor Div of Graco Inc., sale 54,000 shares at $70.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Johnson Jeffrey P. is holding 30,482 shares at $3,790,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.73 for the present operating margin

+52.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.