Wall Street Pummels DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) After Recent Earnings Report

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s stock price has collected 7.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.33, which is $7.84 above the current price. DV currently public float of 163.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DV was 1.16M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stocks went up by 7.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.01% and a quarterly performance of -16.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.79% for DV stocks with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

DV Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.68. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Eddleman Julie, who sale 600 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Eddleman Julie now owns 119,534 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 1,607 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 54,092 shares at $34,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.95 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +8.81. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.