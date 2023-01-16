Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/21 that Theravance Stock Drops on Covid-19 Therapy Disappointment

Is It Worth Investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :TBPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBPH is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.90, which is $0.6 above the current price. TBPH currently public float of 59.94M and currently shorts hold a 13.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBPH was 732.15K shares.

TBPH’s Market Performance

TBPH stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.29% and a quarterly performance of 10.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for TBPH stocks with a simple moving average of 15.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBPH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TBPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBPH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $12 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBPH reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TBPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to TBPH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

TBPH Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBPH rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Theravance Biopharma Inc. saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBPH starting from Winningham Rick E, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $11.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, Winningham Rick E now owns 1,350,797 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc., valued at $559,500 using the latest closing price.

GRAHAM RICHARD A, the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of Theravance Biopharma Inc., sale 2,084 shares at $10.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that GRAHAM RICHARD A is holding 313,520 shares at $22,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-429.65 for the present operating margin

+86.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stands at -360.55. Equity return is now at value -608.30, with 183.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.