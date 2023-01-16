The Chart for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.83. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE :JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Jackson Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.33, which is $2.85 above the current price. JXN currently public float of 72.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JXN was 961.99K shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.99% and a quarterly performance of 13.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Jackson Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for JXN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JXN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JXN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

JXN Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.07. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Cummings Don W, who sale 2,660 shares at the price of $35.29 back on Dec 30. After this action, Cummings Don W now owns 25,626 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $93,871 using the latest closing price.

Noles Russell G, the Director of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 150 shares at $33.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Noles Russell G is holding 18,608 shares at $5,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +35.97. Equity return is now at value 72.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.