Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.08. The company’s stock price has collected 16.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :STSA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STSA is at 0.13.

STSA currently public float of 27.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STSA was 807.34K shares.

STSA’s Market Performance

STSA stocks went up by 16.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.40% and a quarterly performance of -81.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.87% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.69% for STSA stocks with a simple moving average of -72.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $15 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to STSA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

STSA Trading at -28.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +33.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA rose by +16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9001. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 150,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $106,740 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 831,694 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 6,440,000 shares at $525,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -69.70 for asset returns.