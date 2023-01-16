RXO Inc. (RXO) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) went up by 2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE :RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for RXO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.64, which is $3.69 above the current price. RXO currently public float of 116.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXO was 1.79M shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for RXO Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for RXO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RXO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

RXO Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +1.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, RXO Inc. saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.18 for the present operating margin

+19.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +3.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.