Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Just Got Our Attention

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.77. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that A Worrying Sign for the Job Market in This Company’s Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.73, which is -$4.77 below the current price. RHI currently public float of 105.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 1.02M shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of -5.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Robert Half International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.72% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RHI, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RHI Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.10. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $80.84 back on Nov 11. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 232,349 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,212,584 using the latest closing price.

GLASS ROBERT W, the Executive Vice President of Robert Half International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $80.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that GLASS ROBERT W is holding 247,349 shares at $803,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+40.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.26. Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.