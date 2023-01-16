Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.13. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/21 that Virgin Galactic, Nike, FedEx, CarMax: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE :VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMC is at 0.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VMC currently public float of 132.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMC was 693.55K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly performance of 17.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for VMC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $191 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMC reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for VMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

VMC Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.41. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Clement David P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Clement David P now owns 1,970 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Clement David P, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 3,377 shares at $165.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Clement David P is holding 3,970 shares at $557,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.