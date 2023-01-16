Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vericel Corporation (VCEL)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) went down by -4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.97. The company’s stock price has collected 18.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ :VCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCEL is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vericel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.25, which is $6.04 above the current price. VCEL currently public float of 46.89M and currently shorts hold a 13.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCEL was 491.32K shares.

VCEL’s Market Performance

VCEL stocks went up by 18.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.77% and a quarterly performance of 13.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Vericel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.55% for VCEL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VCEL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

VCEL Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL rose by +18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, Vericel Corporation saw 7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from Colangelo Dominick, who sale 39,938 shares at the price of $27.13 back on Jan 10. After this action, Colangelo Dominick now owns 157,066 shares of Vericel Corporation, valued at $1,083,598 using the latest closing price.

SIEGAL JONATHAN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Vericel Corporation, sale 331 shares at $25.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that SIEGAL JONATHAN is holding 875 shares at $8,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.03 for the present operating margin

+67.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corporation stands at -4.78. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.