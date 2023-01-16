Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $393.98. The company’s stock price has collected 3.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/18/22 that United Rentals Is Downgraded. ‘Demand Destruction Is Coming for Construction,’ Says Analyst.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for United Rentals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $418.41, which is $7.9 above the current price. URI currently public float of 68.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 679.70K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went up by 3.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.87% and a quarterly performance of 38.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for United Rentals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of 27.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $269 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to URI, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

URI Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $364.53. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Alvarez Jose B, who purchase 177 shares at the price of $344.65 back on Nov 18. After this action, Alvarez Jose B now owns 10,660 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $61,000 using the latest closing price.

Limoges Andrew B., the VP, Controller of United Rentals Inc., sale 308 shares at $333.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Limoges Andrew B. is holding 2,070 shares at $102,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +14.27. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.