Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Kodak Says New York Attorney General Has Threatened Lawsuit

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE :KODK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KODK is at 3.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastman Kodak Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$2.62 below the current price. KODK currently public float of 55.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KODK was 715.55K shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

KODK stocks went up by 11.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.28% and a quarterly performance of -23.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Eastman Kodak Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.23% for KODK stocks with a simple moving average of -27.37% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from SILECK MICHAEL, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Mar 24. After this action, SILECK MICHAEL now owns 27,500 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $48,600 using the latest closing price.

SILECK MICHAEL, the Director of Eastman Kodak Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SILECK MICHAEL is holding 20,000 shares at $64,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.00 for the present operating margin

+14.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Company stands at +2.09. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.