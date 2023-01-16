Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) went up by 1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE :ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARW is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.71, which is -$2.15 below the current price. ARW currently public float of 61.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARW was 470.55K shares.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.71% and a quarterly performance of 18.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Arrow Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.00% for ARW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ARW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARW reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ARW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

ARW Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.64. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from Melvin Vincent P, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $112.03 back on Nov 15. After this action, Melvin Vincent P now owns 19,381 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $672,180 using the latest closing price.

HAMILTON GAIL, the Director of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 1,550 shares at $121.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that HAMILTON GAIL is holding 101 shares at $188,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+11.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.