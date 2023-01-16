Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REPL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REPL is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Replimune Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

REPL currently public float of 45.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPL was 455.21K shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL stocks went up by 8.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.33% and a quarterly performance of 58.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Replimune Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.31% for REPL stocks with a simple moving average of 47.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to REPL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

REPL Trading at 22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.65. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Esposito Pamela, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Dec 09. After this action, Esposito Pamela now owns 229,402 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $375,450 using the latest closing price.

Love Colin, the Chief Operating Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 6,324 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Love Colin is holding 765,735 shares at $92,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.46.